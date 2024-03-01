North Shore Baker Shoots Her Shot With Matt Rife Cookies

Matt Rife has arrived in Minnesota for his slate of shows and is currently up along the North Shore. A baker from Virginia decided to shoot her shot and made special custom Matt Rife cookies that were going to try to make it backstage to the comedian.

I sent a message to The Sugar Shack asking if the cookies made it backstage, comments on the cookie image post seem to indicate they did make it backstage.

Some of the comments on the post indicate that the cookies did make it back to a tour manager, but it's not clear if Matt Rife got to enjoy the custom cookie creations from Virginia.

Rife has been known to get the audience involved during his sets, you can see a compilation of his 'best' audience engagements below.

Matt Rife played in Duluth last night and is about to perform in Minneapolis for the next two nights.

Rife, who is 28, hails from Ohio and has exploded onto the scene after signing with Creative Artists Agency in 2022 and releasing his 2023 Netflix special entitled Natural Selection.

Rife who isn't without controversy. The Netflix "special attracted controversy due to a domestic violence joke at the beginning. In a statement in response to the controversy, Rife linked a fake apology note to a website that offered safety helmets for people with disabilities."

StubHub is currently seeing tickets selling for $110-120 up in the balcony section for those interested in attending the comedy show. You can check StubHub for tickets to the show here.

