This Massively Popular Girl Scout Cookie Being Retired in MN and Beyond

Girl Scout Cookie season. It's become something close to a National Holiday. We wait patiently for the time to come when we'll see Girl Scouts camped out in different locations locally with all of our favorite flavors of cookies.

Favorite flavors are different for different people. My all-time favorite will always be the Carmel delights. For many it's the classic Thin Mint. Or maybe you prefer the old school shortbread cookie, the Trefoil.

Every now and then the Girl Scouts introduce a brand new flavor. Sometimes they stick around for the long run, but other times they just fade away because they weren't that popular. But this year is different. There is an extremely popular cookie that is being discontinued. That brings up the questions of why and which one?

It was just last year that the Rasberry Rally cookie was introduced to the the fleet of Girl Scout Cookies that are sold each year. The difference with this cookie was that it was sold exclusively on-line. This was the first time in Girl Scout Cookie history that this was done.

CNN described the cookie in a recent report:

The Rallies was introduced last year as a “sister” cookie to the iconic Thin Mints, a crisp mint-flavored cookie encased in chocolate, but in the Raspberry Rally, the cookie was replaced with a bright pink berry-flavored one. It was dipped in the same chocolate coating as its sibling.

The Rasberry Rallies were so popular that they sold out in one day in many places. They were even resold for much more then the original price by third parties. The reason for discontinuing the popular Rasberry Rally isn't entirely clear. The Girl Scouts of the USA said in a statement to CNN,

While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties.

The good news is that you won't have to wait much longer for your favorite Girl Scout Cookies. They are normally on sale between January and April. You can find out how and where to by them HERE.

