Salvation Army Seeking Donations to Aid Efforts in Ukraine

UNDATED -- An international aid organization is lending a hand to people in Ukraine, and you can help too.

The Salvation Army currently operates in 132 countries, and staff members in Ukraine are on the ground helping people in cities across the country, including the besieged capital city of Kyiv.

Staffers are providing people with food, clothing, toiletries, and spiritual care during the ongoing Russian invasion.

The organization is asking for cash donations to keep funding the emergency relief efforts.

Donations can be made online here. Checks with the memo line "Ukraine" can also be mailed to:

Salvation Army World Service Office

International Relief Fund

P.O. Box 418558

Boston, MA 02241-8558

