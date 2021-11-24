Cowboy Santa at Sam’s Club in Sartell Spreads Christmas Cheer

This is taking bell ringing for the Salvation Army to a whole new level.

I went to Sam's Club in Sartell on Tuesday in an attempt to beat the Thanksgiving shopping crowd. As I was walking into the store, I saw the best Salvation Army bell ringer I have ever seen.

This man was decked out in a Santa Claus coat, a Christmas cowboy hat, a pair of cowboy boots, and to top it all off he was jamming out to Christmas classic country tunes.

I've never been so eager to drop all my loose dollar bills into a red kettle in my life.

Get our free mobile app

What an awesome way to spread extra Christmas cheer. This Cowboy Santa took it to the next level when volunteering his time for the Salvation Army, and I couldn't be more appreciative of that. I know I wasn't the only one who thought so. I overheard someone while shopping saying how awesome the cowboy bell ringer was.

Take a cue from Cowboy Santa, and go big with your giving this holiday season. You never know who you will inspire!

St. Cloud Area Towns as National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Characters

Central Minnesota Christmas Tree Farms