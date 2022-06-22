A Benefit for Ukraine in Downtown St. Cloud Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- You'll have the chance to help the people of Ukraine during a fundraiser event in St. Cloud on Tuesday.

"Central Minnesotans for Ukraine" is being hosted by Jules' Bistro and the Paramount Centre for the Arts.

Jules' owner Donella Westphal says there is a silent auction already underway where 27 artists from central Minnesota have donated a piece of work created specifically for this event.

Every piece has some relationship to the sunflower, which is a symbol that is associated with what's happening in Ukraine right now, it's their national flower. All of the artists are donating their time and efforts 100 percent.

You can see the artwork and bid on them online right now.

The artwork will also be on display on Tuesday during a reception from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Regency.

Following the reception is a concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theater. Director of Performing Arts Gretchen Boulka says they have a star-studded line-up of musicians.

It's a really fun line-up, they are going to take turns on the stage together, separately, it's going to be pretty amazing. All of us at the Paramount are seeing it as one of the top events to go to this year. Tickets are a full donation.

Performers include Michael Shynes, Ted Manderfield, Pamela McNeil, and the Vees.

Tickets are $20, $50 and $100. All of the proceeds will go to Minneapolis-based nonprofit Alight. Their rapid response teams are meeting with displaced Ukrainians.