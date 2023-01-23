Benton County Seeking Bonding Bill Dollars for Road Projects

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County is asking state lawmakers to include two major road construction projects to be included in a state bonding bill.

One of those projects is Mayhew Lake Road between Highway 23 and Benton County Road 29. A study by the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization determined the road should be expanded to a four-lane urbanized corridor with roundabouts replacing current intersections.

Growth is occurring along that corridor creating higher traffic counts and safety issues.

The project is estimated to cost around $19-million.

The second project is the extension of Benton County Road 29 which would create a new roadway that curves to the south and connects to Highway 23 at 35th Avenue. It would create another section of the regional beltway around the St. Cloud metro area.

That project is estimated to cost just under $14-million.

County Administrator Monty Headley says they have already acquired the right-of-way for that project.

Headley says it's still unclear how much they'll be requesting from a bonding bill but will work out the numbers in the coming weeks and months.

