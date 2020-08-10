Benton County Records 0 New COVID Cases For Second Straight Day

ST. PAUL -- For the second day in a row Benton County has recorded no new cases of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 625 new cases of the virus with three more deaths reported Sunday. Stearns County saw 13 new cases, while Sherburne County had 9.

MDH says there are 320 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, with 159 in the ICU, both totals up from the previous day.

Over 61,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with over 54,000 people no longer needing to be in isolation.