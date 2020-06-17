Benton County Opening Courts Facility to the Public
FOLEY -- Benton County is starting to ease some restrictions at their government buildings.
County administration has reopened the Courts Facility for public access. Court administration counters are now open for paying fines and other court matters.
The lobby to the County Attorney's Office is open as is the County Law Library inside the Courts Facility building.
As always, you'll need to pass through security screening and are asked to maintain social distancing while inside.
