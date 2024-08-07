Benton County Has Need For More Foster Homes

Benton County has a need for additional foster parents and foster homes. Commissioner Steve Heinen, Benton County Social Worker Shawn Hylla and foster parent Nancy Femrite joined me on WJON. Hylla says the county has 13 licensed traditional foster homes and are in the process of licensing 2 additional homes by late summer. Currently 7 of those homes are at full capacity with child protection placements. In 2022 Benton County added 7 new foster homes, in 2023 they added just 1 and in 2024 they are in the process of adding 2. Hylla says many of the foster homes in Benton County are in rural parts of the county and not in bigger metro areas. He says the licensing process can take anywhere between 60-120 days.

Since January of 2023 Benton County has closed 9 traditional foster homes. The reasons for the closings include, homes being at capacity, one closed due to the child protection system, and one closed due to marriage and moving.

Benton County had 77 children in foster care in 2023. Hylla says not all children end up in traditional homes as some go to a relative. These homes have the same licensing requirements when accepting children in care of the county in their homes. Benton County already has 58 children in foster care in 2024 as of July 1st. Currently there are 14 children in placement in traditional homes in Benton County with other kids placed in homes outside the county with a relative or a professional home.

Hylla says at the moment they are down to 13 foster homes in the county with a demand for quite a bit more. He says they really struggle to find a place for kids that are in need of foster care. Hylla explains the need isn't just in Benton County but throughout the state. He says it is a daily occurrence that other counties contact them looking for foster home placement. Foster parent Nancy Femrite says the main benefit of being a foster parent is that your life will never be boring again. She says she feels the calling to care for other children. Nancy and Robby Femrite have 3 biological kids, 1 adopted daughter and 4 foster children.

Foster parents are paid by the county/state a matching rate per child per day. Hylla says the number per day is between $28 and $37. He says that rate is setup by the state. If you'd like to become a foster parent please contact Shawn Hylla at 320-968-5101.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Steve, Shawn and Nancy, it is available below.