Benton County Goes Three Straight Days Without New COVID-19 Case

ST. PAUL -- The number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 332 new cases reported Monday, which is 293 fewer than the previous day.

Kris Ehresmann with the Minnesota Department of Health says while it's a positive sign we are not out of the water.

While I think it's totally appropriate to celebrate the progress and reduced number of cases. It's not...we're no place where we can relax our vigilance in responding.

The state also reported six more deaths, bringing the state's death total to 1,666.

For the third day in a row Benton County saw no new cases, while Stearns and Sherburne Counties had 1 new case each.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus is at 337, which is up 13 from the day before. The number of people in the ICU is at 147, which is down 12 from the previous day.

Nearly 62,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since January.