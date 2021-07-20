Benton County Fair Releases Their 2021 Schedule [SEE HERE]
The Benton County Fair is right around the corner and central Minnesotans have been waiting nearly 2 years for it! The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic...but, this year, it's on! And, it looks like we're back to somewhat normal.
Tuesday, August 3rd is the official start of the fair...that's when the beer garden opens. Need we say more? It is open from noon until midnight. The midway will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and run until 11 p.m.
If you're looking for some of the fair highlights, here's an amended schedule below. If you want the full fair schedule, you can find it on the fair's website here.
Here are some of the daily highlights of the Fair
Tuesday
- Noon: Beer Garden opens
- 5 p.m.: Bingo starts in the Bingo Building
- 5 p.m.: Midway opens
- 7 p.m.: Motocross at the Grandstand
- 7:15: DJ Dave in the Beer Garden
- 8:30 P.M. Mallrats in the Beer Garden
Wednesday
- 11 a.m.: Farm Bureau Scavenger Hunt
- 11 a.m.: Reptile Show
- 12 p.m.: Beer Garden opens
- 1 p.m.: Miniature Horse Show
- 1 p.m.: Midway opens (arm bands available)
- 5 p.m.: Bingo starts
- 7:30 p.m.: Demolition Derby
- 8 p.m.: IV Play (live music in Beer Garden)
Thursday
- 10 a.m.: Discovery/Heritage/Ag Craft Buildings open
- 11 a.m.: Kids fun activities in the 4-H Building
- 12 p.m.: Commercial vendors in Sports Arena
- 12 p.m.: 4-H Aerospace Show
- 12 p.m.: Beer Garden opens
- 12 p.m.: Midway opens
- 5 p.m.: Bingo starts
- 6 p.m.: Truck pull in the Grandstand
- 8 p.m.: (Live music) RHINO on the Beer Garden Stage
Friday
- 9 a.m.: Commercial/Discovery/Heritage and Ag Craft Buildings open
- 10 a.m.: Livestock demonstration
- 11 a.m.: kids activities
- 12 p.m.: Midway opens
- 12 p.m.: Beer Garden opens
- Noon: Reptile& Amphibian Discovery Zoo
- 3 p.m.: Free corn feed
- 5 p.m.: Bingo starts
- 5 p.m.: Tractor Pull at the Grandstand
- 8 p.m.: Live music with Pandemic in the Beer Garden
Saturday
- 9 a.m.: Commercial/Discovery/Heritage and AG Craft Buildings open
- 10 a.m.: Rooster crowing contest
- 11 a.m. Kids fun activities in the 4-H Exhibit Building
- 11 a.m.: Farm Bureau Scavenger Hunt in Little Red Barn
- 12 p.m.: Midway opens
- 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Bingo in the Bingo Building
- 12 p.m.: Beer Garden opens
- 1 p.m.: Kids fun activities in 4-H building
- 2 p.m.: Talent Show on Cottonwood Stage
- 6:30 p.m.: Demolition Derby in the Grandstand
- 8 p.m.: Live music with Mason Dixon Line in the Beer Garden
Sunday
- 10 a.m.: Horse Grande Entry Parade
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Midway Open (family matinee
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m: Commercial/Discovery/Heritage buildings open
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Bingo in the Bingo Building
- 5 p.m.: Fair closes until 2022.
