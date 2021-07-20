Benton County Fair Releases Their 2021 Schedule [SEE HERE]

The Benton County Fair is right around the corner and central Minnesotans have been waiting nearly 2 years for it! The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic...but, this year, it's on! And, it looks like we're back to somewhat normal.

Tuesday, August 3rd is the official start of the fair...that's when the beer garden opens. Need we say more? It is open from noon until midnight. The midway will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and run until 11 p.m.

If you're looking for some of the fair highlights, here's an amended schedule below. If you want the full fair schedule, you can find it on the fair's website here.

Here are some of the daily highlights of the Fair

Tuesday

Noon: Beer Garden opens

5 p.m.: Bingo starts in the Bingo Building

5 p.m.: Midway opens

7 p.m.: Motocross at the Grandstand

7:15: DJ Dave in the Beer Garden

8:30 P.M. Mallrats in the Beer Garden

Wednesday

11 a.m.: Farm Bureau Scavenger Hunt

11 a.m.: Reptile Show

12 p.m.: Beer Garden opens

1 p.m.: Miniature Horse Show

1 p.m.: Midway opens (arm bands available)

5 p.m.: Bingo starts

7:30 p.m.: Demolition Derby

8 p.m.: IV Play (live music in Beer Garden)

Thursday

10 a.m.: Discovery/Heritage/Ag Craft Buildings open

11 a.m.: Kids fun activities in the 4-H Building

12 p.m.: Commercial vendors in Sports Arena

12 p.m.: 4-H Aerospace Show

12 p.m.: Beer Garden opens

12 p.m.: Midway opens

5 p.m.: Bingo starts

6 p.m.: Truck pull in the Grandstand

8 p.m.: (Live music) RHINO on the Beer Garden Stage

Friday

9 a.m.: Commercial/Discovery/Heritage and Ag Craft Buildings open

10 a.m.: Livestock demonstration

11 a.m.: kids activities

12 p.m.: Midway opens

12 p.m.: Beer Garden opens

Noon: Reptile& Amphibian Discovery Zoo

3 p.m.: Free corn feed

5 p.m.: Bingo starts

5 p.m.: Tractor Pull at the Grandstand

8 p.m.: Live music with Pandemic in the Beer Garden

Saturday

9 a.m.: Commercial/Discovery/Heritage and AG Craft Buildings open

10 a.m.: Rooster crowing contest

11 a.m. Kids fun activities in the 4-H Exhibit Building

11 a.m.: Farm Bureau Scavenger Hunt in Little Red Barn

12 p.m.: Midway opens

12 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Bingo in the Bingo Building

12 p.m.: Beer Garden opens

1 p.m.: Kids fun activities in 4-H building

2 p.m.: Talent Show on Cottonwood Stage

6:30 p.m.: Demolition Derby in the Grandstand

8 p.m.: Live music with Mason Dixon Line in the Beer Garden

Sunday

10 a.m.: Horse Grande Entry Parade

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Midway Open (family matinee

12 p.m. to 5 p.m: Commercial/Discovery/Heritage buildings open

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Bingo in the Bingo Building

5 p.m.: Fair closes until 2022.

