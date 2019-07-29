Benton County Fair Building Repaired After Roof Collapse

SAUK RAPIDS -- A popular building at on the Benton County Fairgrounds has been repaired and ready to go for this week's events. The roof of the Lion's Bingo Building collapsed back in March due to heavy snowfall.

We did work quickly, our fair board worked with the Lions group to get that rebuilt with a brand new roof on it, interior fixed up, new serving window. Everything is back in order ready for bingo.

Fair Board President Al Stemper says besides the roof, there was a lot of interior damage.

It crushed a lot of the tables and the equipment that was inside. The walls were bowed out, but we were able to fix that.

Stemper says the building has been inspected and approved and he says "it is a good solid building again".

The annual Benton County Fair gets underway Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Your first chance to play bingo is Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.