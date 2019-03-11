Benton County Fair Building Roof Collapses

SAUK RAPIDS -- Last weekend's heavy snow brought down another roof in the St. Cloud metro area.

The Lion's Bingo Building on the Benton County Fairgrounds has collapsed. Al Stemper is the President of the Benton County Fair Board. He says it happened sometime on Saturday or Sunday.

The local Lion's Club will be working with their insurance to rebuild the building. Stemper says the building is locked and no one is allowed in for safety purposes.

No injuries were reported.