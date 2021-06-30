Benton County, DNR Asking Help Identifying Illegal Turkey Hunter

FOLEY -- Authorities are asking for your help identifying a man who is believed to be illegally turkey hunting in Benton County.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is assisting the DNR in the case. It's believed the man is from the Benton County area and has been hunting along Little Rock Road between Rice and Foley.

The DNR is offering a reward for anyone who can help identify the man.

Information can be sent to CO Benkofske at nathan.benkofske@state.mn.us or anonymously to Turn In Poachers (TIP) by telephone at 800-652-9093.