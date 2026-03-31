FOLEY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday at about 9:00 p.m. on Highway 23 near Foley in Benton County. A Dodge Ram 2500 was going south on County Road 4 when it struck a Buick Encore that was going north on Highway 23.

The driver of the Buick, 36-year-old Shawna Poganski of Foley, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up, 32-year-old Tyler Christopherson of Coolidge, Arizona, was not hurt.