Benton County Authorities Searching for Stolen Dirt Bike
FOLEY -- Benton County authorities are asking for your help in finding a stolen dirt bike.
Sheriff Troy Heck says the theft happened around 8:00 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Highway 25 Northeast in St. George Township. He says the homeowner noticed a red convertible with a black top speed out of their driveway shortly before noticing the bike was missing.
The 2014 Apollo AGB 125CC dirt bike has an orange frame and handle bars with a black plastic seat and black fenders. Heck says it also had a flat rear tire, a loud exhaust and was leaking gas.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 320-968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app