Bennies Fall to Cardinals, Snap 14-Game Winning Streak

The College of St. Benedict volleyball team fell for the first time since August on the road to St. Mary's University on Friday.

St. Ben's won the opening set 25-18 and then lost the next three 25-20, 25-23, and 25-17 to fall 3-1.

Junior Katie Koch passed a major milestone in the CSB loss. Earning 33 assists she moved passed 2,000 career assists and sits at a total of 2,026. Hunter Weiss tallied 11 kills, six blocks, and two assists. Haley LaVelle added 19 digs.

The Bennies fall to 17-2 and 4-1 MIAC. They will look to get back on track against St. Olaf on Saturday. That game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.