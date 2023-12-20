Benjamin “Benny” Walter Wittrock, 43, Sauk Rapids

August 23, 1980 – December 6, 2023

In loving memory of Benjamin “Benny” Walter Wittrock who passed away on Wednesday December 6th, 2023. Please join family and friends for a wake and memorial service honoring Ben’s life on January 5th and 6th, 2024 at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish at 24588 Co Rd 7, St Augusta, MN 56301. The wake will be held on January 5th, 2024, from 4-7pm. The memorial service will be held on January 6th, 2024, from 10:30-11:30am with a luncheon to follow.

Benjamin “Benny” Walter Wittrock age 43, of Sauk Rapids, MN passed away December 6th, 2023. Benny was born to Karl and Judith Wittrock in St. Cloud, MN on August 23rd, 1980, and went to Technical High School graduating class of 1998. In 2015 Ben married the love of his life Bethany, and then went on to become owner and operator of his own company. Ben built his life on hard work, determination, and love for his family. He enjoyed going up north, ice fishing, and four wheeling with everyone.

Ben’s larger than life personality left a lasting legacy of love and connection to everyone who knew him. He is survived and forever missed by his loving wife Bethany; children Damion (Kari), Izaak, and Izabella; grandchild Owen; parents Karl and Judith; siblings Holly (Scott), Nick (Mallory), Jeff (Julie), and Karla (Tyrel); his nieces and nephews Devin (Felicia/Liam), Mikayla (Anthony), Ana, Hayden, and Conrad; and many other relatives and friends. Those who love him spread far and wide and that love will never die. Forever in our hearts and always in our minds, we love you, Ben.