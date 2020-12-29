Benedicta Linn, 91, Kimball

June 17, 1929 – December 27, 2020

Benedicta Linn, age 91, Kimball, MN died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at her home.

Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Church of St. Anne, Kimball, MN. A public celebration of Benedicta’s life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Benedicta was born June 17, 1929 in Orrin, North Dakota to Ludwig and Elizabeth (Bachmeier) Marquart. She married Roy A. Linn, Sr. on September 4, 1951 in Orrin, North Dakota. Benedicta was employed by the Rainbow Café, provided in-home childcare and subsequently rounded out her career at St. Cloud State University after 25 years. She was a devoted Christian member of the Church of St. Anne, Kimball, MN. Benedicta was an active member of numerous civic organizations, including the 40/8, the Eagles Club, American Legion – Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed life to its fullest – spending time with family, playing a vigorous game of pinochle, full determination to exterminate weeds from her gardens and fishing on nearby lakes.

Survivors include her children, Duain (Kay) Linn of St. Cloud, MN; Mary Kuhn of Pine River, MN; sister, Anna Boese of St. Augusta, MN; Daughter-in-law Laurie Linn of Kimball, MN; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren – and her beloved Patches.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy Linn, Sr., son, Roy Linn, Jr. and brother, Fred Marquart.