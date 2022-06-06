Benedict Zapzalka, 86, Little Falls

March 12, 1936 - June 2, 2022

Benedict Zapzalka, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away June 2, 2022 at his home in rural Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 6 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus. A visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, June 5 at the church and from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service on Monday, June 6 at the church in Bowlus. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A Knights of Columbus Council #12604 will pray at 4:00 P.M. with a Parish Prayer said at 5:30 P.M. on Sunday evening at the church.

Benedict Zapzalka was born March 12, 1936 in Swan River Township, Morrison County to the late Albin and Florence (Waletski) Zapzalka. He grew up in Swan River Township and attended school in Little Falls. He graduated with the class of 1954. Ben served his Country in the National Guard Reserve for nine years. He was united in marriage to Judith Naomi Barton on August 19, 1963 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Bowlus. The couple made their home in Swan River Township, where they farmed all their married life. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. playing baseball in his younger years for Swan River Township, fishing, woodworking, and metal art. He was a faithful member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy ( Barton) Zapzalka of Little Falls; children, Brenda (Gary) Spoden of Sartell, Daniel (Nicole) Zapzalka of Wayzata, Timothy (Danelle) Zapzalka of Little Falls, Terrence (Christine) Zapzalka of Little Falls; grandchildren, Cassie Spoden, Carly Spoden, Courtney Spoden, Chloe Spoden, Alex Klisch, Abbey Davidson, Elijah Zapzalka, Aiden Zapzalka, Ari Zapzalka, Emmett Zapzalka, Austin Zapzalka, Erin Zapzalka, Marjory Zapzalka, Marshall Zapzalka, Maxx Zapzalka; siblings, Duane (Carole) Zapzalka of Bowlus, Donald (Nila) Zapzalka of Little Falls, Darlene (Gary) Wilcek of Little Falls and Carol (Ray) Wilczek of Bowlus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albin (Florence) Zapzalka; daughter, Sandra Klisch; brothers, Ambrose Zapzalka and Arthur Zapzalka; sisters, Evelyn Witt, and Rita Trettel.