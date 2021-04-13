Bemidji Woman Taken To Hospital After Two Vehicle Crash

CUSHING -- A Bemidji woman was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Morrison County Monday.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Bison Road in Cushing.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Tracy Guck was heading south on Bison Road, failed to yield, and struck another car in the intersection.

The driver of the second vehicle, 46-year-old Delayna Nitz of Bemidji, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.