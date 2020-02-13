Belgrade Man Hurt in Rollover

BELGRADE -- A Belgrade man was hurt in a rollover in western Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 55 east of Belgrade just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Fifty-eight-year-old Rick Anderson was driving his pickup west when it hit glare ice and rolled off the road into the ditch. He was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say alcohol may have been involved.