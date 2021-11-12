Belgrade Man Dies in Stearns County Crash

ZION TOWNSHIP -- A Belgrade man is dead after a one-car crash near St. Martin Thursday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a passerby called them just before 7:00 a.m. to report a car had struck an unoccupied house and the driver was unresponsive.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene in the 25,000 block of County Road 195 and began life-saving efforts on the man. The sheriff's office says they were unable to revive the driver, 22-year-old Cory Sturges, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called in to reconstruct the crash scene.

Authorities say Sturges was northbound on County Road 195, left the roadway, entered the ditch, continued on, struck a driveway approach, and became airborne. His car then struck the house.

The sheriff's office says it's unclear exactly when the crash happened because no one was at home at the time and Sturges was the only one in the car.

