Becker’s Annual ‘Freedom Days’ Celebration Now Through June 19

Becker's annual Freedom Days celebration kicked off on Monday. It's a 6 day festival featuring; food, entertainment, kids activities, a grand parade, fireworks and more. If you're looking for something fun to do with the family, you may want to head to Becker!

Wednesday's event lineup includes a customer appreciation lunch and ice cream on the lawn of Sherburne State Bank. That gets underway at 11:30 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

It's also free windshield chip repair day until 3 p.m. courtesy of American Family Insurance.

Thursday's events include a drive-through lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Friday's event schedule kicks off with the Becker Farmer's Market from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Becker Furniture World parking lot.

There will be a Veterans monument dedication at City Hall at 5 p.m.

The Freedom Days 5K run starts at 6:45 p.m. at Pebble Creek Golf Club.

Live music gets underway at the Legion starting at 7 p.m. with JJ and the Guys. Food and drinks will be available to buy.

Saturday's festivities start at 11 a.m. with the grand parade. Directly following, there will a celebration downtown to honor Becker's 150th anniversary.

Family Fun Fest starts at 12:30 p.m. and goes until 4 p.m. It'll feature kid games, inflatables, face painting, food trucks, a petting zoo, pony rides, a kids DJ and more. It'll be located at the corner of Central Avenue and Hancock Street.

Food vendors will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Becker Blast Softball Tournament gets underway on Friday, June 18 and wraps up on Sunday, June 20.

There's a big block party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring Junk FM, a rock 'n roll cover band playing music from the 80's to the 2000's.

And, last but not least, the fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. sharp.

You can find more information on the official Becker Freedom Days website.