Becker Takes 3rd & Area Has Strong Showing At State Wrestling
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Area wrestlers had a strong showing in the Minnesota State Wrestling Championships over the weekend. Becker led the way by taking 3rd Place in Class AA and having two individuals win titles as well. See below for how area athletes did.
TEAM RESULTS
CLASS A
Staples-Motley - 1st Place
Chatfield - 2nd Place
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area - 3rd Place
CLASS AA
Watertown-Mayer-Mayer Lutheran - 1st Place
Kasson-Manterville - 2nd Place
Becker - 3rd Place: The Bulldogs defeated Simley by a narrow two point margin, 28-26 to capture the thrid place trophy.
CLASS AAA
St. Michael-Albertville - 1st Place
Shakopee - 2nd Place
Stillwater - 3rd Place
GIRLS - INDIVIDUAL
112
Olivia Browen - Long Praire-Grey Eagle - 6th Place
118
Roseangel Verrett - Monticello - 5th Place
124
Afton Vogt - Sauk Centre-Melrose - 5th Place
130
Chloe Wehry - Sartell-St. Stephen - 4th Place
Payton Helmin - Milaca-Faith Christian - 5th Place
190
Jasmin Downer - Monticello - 3rd Place
235
Ellianna Schendel - Milaca-Faith Christian - 5th Place
CLASS A BOYS - INDIVIDUAL
107
Tyson Meagher - Paynesville - 6th Place
114
Jamison Meagher - Paynesville - 2nd Place
127
Wyatt Pilarski - Holdingford - 4th Place
133
Wyatt Novitzski - Holdingford - 3rd Place
145
Masyn Patrick - Holdingford - 1st Place
152
Mark Schiefelbein - Kimball - 4th Place
William Pilarski - Holdingford - 5th Place
160
Simon Boeckman - Holdingford - 3rd Place
172
Luke Bieniek - Holdingford - 6th Place
189
Jaxon Bartkowicz - Holdingford - 2nd Place
Peyton Hemmesch - Paynesville - 3rd Place
Hank Meyer - Kimball - 4th Place
285
Nick Becker - Eden Valley-Watkins - 4th Place
Brandon Mugg - Royalton-Upsala - 5th Place
CLASS AA BOYS - INDIVIDUAL
121
Boston Kuschel - Becker - 3rd Place
133
Bennett Kujawa - Becker - 4th Place
145
Landen Kujawa - Becker - 1st Place
Noah Cameron - Little Falls - 5th Place
152
Kaden Nicolas - Becker - 1st Place
160
Beau Robinson - Little Falls - 3rd Place
172
Own Angell - Becker - 5th Place
189
Carson Gellerman - Big Lake - 1st Place
Connor Plumski - Albany - 2nd Place
Caleb Koch - Pierz - 5th Place
215
Ivan Petrich - Little Falls - 2nd Place
285
Aaron Baisley - ROCORI - 5th Place
CLASS AAA BOYS - INDIVIDUAL
189
Sutton Kenning - St. Cloud Tech - 2nd Place
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
[gallery gallerytitle="Quarterback Options for the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft"