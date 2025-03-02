Becker Takes 3rd &#038; Area Has Strong Showing At State Wrestling

Becker Takes 3rd & Area Has Strong Showing At State Wrestling

Image Credit: Erin Johnson

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Area wrestlers had a strong showing in the Minnesota State Wrestling Championships over the weekend. Becker led the way by taking 3rd Place in Class AA and having two individuals win titles as well.  See below for how area athletes did.

TEAM RESULTS

CLASS A
Staples-Motley - 1st Place
Chatfield - 2nd Place
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area - 3rd Place

CLASS AA
Watertown-Mayer-Mayer Lutheran - 1st Place
Kasson-Manterville - 2nd Place
Becker - 3rd Place:  The Bulldogs defeated Simley by a narrow two point margin, 28-26 to capture the thrid place trophy.

CLASS AAA
St. Michael-Albertville - 1st Place
Shakopee - 2nd Place
Stillwater - 3rd Place

GIRLS - INDIVIDUAL

112
Olivia Browen - Long Praire-Grey Eagle - 6th Place

118
Roseangel Verrett - Monticello - 5th Place

124
Afton Vogt - Sauk Centre-Melrose - 5th Place

130
Chloe Wehry - Sartell-St. Stephen - 4th Place
Payton Helmin - Milaca-Faith Christian - 5th Place

190
Jasmin Downer - Monticello - 3rd Place

235
Ellianna Schendel - Milaca-Faith Christian - 5th Place

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

CLASS A BOYS - INDIVIDUAL

107
Tyson Meagher - Paynesville - 6th Place

114
Jamison Meagher - Paynesville - 2nd Place

127
Wyatt Pilarski - Holdingford - 4th Place

133
Wyatt Novitzski - Holdingford - 3rd Place

145
Masyn Patrick - Holdingford - 1st Place

152
Mark Schiefelbein - Kimball - 4th Place
William Pilarski - Holdingford - 5th Place

160
Simon Boeckman - Holdingford - 3rd Place

172
Luke Bieniek - Holdingford - 6th Place

189
Jaxon Bartkowicz - Holdingford - 2nd Place
Peyton Hemmesch - Paynesville - 3rd Place
Hank Meyer - Kimball - 4th Place

285
Nick Becker - Eden Valley-Watkins - 4th Place
Brandon Mugg - Royalton-Upsala - 5th Place

CLASS AA BOYS - INDIVIDUAL

121
Boston Kuschel - Becker - 3rd Place

133
Bennett Kujawa - Becker - 4th Place

145
Landen Kujawa - Becker - 1st Place
Noah Cameron - Little Falls - 5th Place

152
Kaden Nicolas - Becker - 1st Place

160
Beau Robinson - Little Falls - 3rd Place

172
Own Angell - Becker - 5th Place

189
Carson Gellerman - Big Lake - 1st Place
Connor Plumski - Albany - 2nd Place
Caleb Koch - Pierz - 5th Place

215
Ivan Petrich - Little Falls - 2nd Place

285
Aaron Baisley - ROCORI - 5th Place

CLASS AAA BOYS - INDIVIDUAL

189
Sutton Kenning - St. Cloud Tech - 2nd Place

 

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.

[gallery gallerytitle="Quarterback Options for the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft"

Filed Under: Becker Wrestling, Paynesville Wrestling, state wrestling tournament
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON