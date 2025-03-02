Becker Takes 3rd & Area Has Strong Showing At State Wrestling

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Area wrestlers had a strong showing in the Minnesota State Wrestling Championships over the weekend. Becker led the way by taking 3rd Place in Class AA and having two individuals win titles as well. See below for how area athletes did.

TEAM RESULTS

CLASS A

Staples-Motley - 1st Place

Chatfield - 2nd Place

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area - 3rd Place

CLASS AA

Watertown-Mayer-Mayer Lutheran - 1st Place

Kasson-Manterville - 2nd Place

Becker - 3rd Place: The Bulldogs defeated Simley by a narrow two point margin, 28-26 to capture the thrid place trophy.

CLASS AAA

St. Michael-Albertville - 1st Place

Shakopee - 2nd Place

Stillwater - 3rd Place

GIRLS - INDIVIDUAL

112

Olivia Browen - Long Praire-Grey Eagle - 6th Place

118

Roseangel Verrett - Monticello - 5th Place

124

Afton Vogt - Sauk Centre-Melrose - 5th Place

130

Chloe Wehry - Sartell-St. Stephen - 4th Place

Payton Helmin - Milaca-Faith Christian - 5th Place

190

Jasmin Downer - Monticello - 3rd Place

235

Ellianna Schendel - Milaca-Faith Christian - 5th Place

CLASS A BOYS - INDIVIDUAL

107

Tyson Meagher - Paynesville - 6th Place

114

Jamison Meagher - Paynesville - 2nd Place

127

Wyatt Pilarski - Holdingford - 4th Place

133

Wyatt Novitzski - Holdingford - 3rd Place

145

Masyn Patrick - Holdingford - 1st Place

152

Mark Schiefelbein - Kimball - 4th Place

William Pilarski - Holdingford - 5th Place

160

Simon Boeckman - Holdingford - 3rd Place

172

Luke Bieniek - Holdingford - 6th Place

189

Jaxon Bartkowicz - Holdingford - 2nd Place

Peyton Hemmesch - Paynesville - 3rd Place

Hank Meyer - Kimball - 4th Place

285

Nick Becker - Eden Valley-Watkins - 4th Place

Brandon Mugg - Royalton-Upsala - 5th Place

CLASS AA BOYS - INDIVIDUAL

121

Boston Kuschel - Becker - 3rd Place

133

Bennett Kujawa - Becker - 4th Place

145

Landen Kujawa - Becker - 1st Place

Noah Cameron - Little Falls - 5th Place

152

Kaden Nicolas - Becker - 1st Place

160

Beau Robinson - Little Falls - 3rd Place

172

Own Angell - Becker - 5th Place

189

Carson Gellerman - Big Lake - 1st Place

Connor Plumski - Albany - 2nd Place

Caleb Koch - Pierz - 5th Place

215

Ivan Petrich - Little Falls - 2nd Place

285

Aaron Baisley - ROCORI - 5th Place

CLASS AAA BOYS - INDIVIDUAL

189

Sutton Kenning - St. Cloud Tech - 2nd Place

