Becker School District Voters Approve 2 Ballot Questions

BECKER -- Voters in the Becker school district have passed both referendum questions on their ballots.

The first question passed with 1,403 yes votes and 763 no votes.

It provides an additional $37.5 million for deferred maintenance, secure entrances, a new transportation facility, and adding space to their existing buildings.

The second question passed with 1,199 yes votes and 966 no votes.

That question will provide another $6.8 million to turn the current transportation facility into an early childhood education space, put artificial turf on the football field, and add lights to the baseball and softball fields.

