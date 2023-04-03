Becker Named Among Safest in Minnesota!

Safewise has named Becker the 18th safest city in Minnesota.

The annual Becker crime report has been released and shows that while calls for service increased slightly in 2022, serious crimes were flat, and less serious crimes dropped slightly.

Specifically, in the serious crime list for 2022:

Assault: 1

Burglary: 10

Larceny: 31

Auto Theft: 2

In the less serious crime cases:

Other Assaults: 13

Forgery/Counterfeiting: 1

Fraud: 32

Receiving Stolen Property: 5

Vandalism: 18

Sex Offenses: 6

Narcotics: 33

Family/Children: 58

D.U.I.: 17

Liquor Laws: 2

Disorderly Conduct: 50

Curfew: 6

Runaway: 1

In total, almost six thousand calls were fielded by the Becker Police Department in 2022.

To read the entire crime report, click here.

