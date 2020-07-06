Becker Police Arrest 2 Men Monday Afternoon

BECKER -- Two men from Becker have been arrested after police were called to a home on Monday afternoon.

The Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says officers were called to the 120000 block of Hancock Street at about 2:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man acting erratically. Further investigation revealed the presence of a handgun and a controlled substance. The handgun was later determined to be stolen out of Stearns County.

A search warrant was conducted by Becker police officers and additional evidence was found.

Two men were arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail. Twenty-six-year-old Isaiah Mordal of Becker is facing a charge of 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance. Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Crossland of Becker is facing charges 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance, Receiving stolen property-stolen firearm, an ineligible person in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case remains under investigation.