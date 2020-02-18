UPDATE: Fire Crews Continue To Fight Debris Fire in Becker

BECKER -- Fire crews are continue to work Tuesday afternoon on putting out hot spots at a metals recycling facility in Becker.

Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says as of 3:00 p.m. fire crews remain on scene working to put out the fire.

Baloun says members of the St. Cloud Hazardous Materials Team and Sherburne County Emergency Management were called in to take air samples of the surrounding areas due to the large amount of smoke.

Residents are advised to limit your time outdoors, especially if you have respiratory issues.

No one was injured and it's believed the fire broke out in a pile of crushed vehicles.

Photo courtesy of Becker Police Department

Enter your number to get our free mobile app