Police Release Names in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

BECKER -- Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a Sherburne County motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says 35-year-old Stephanie Hansen of Monticello was killed in the crash shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. She was a passenger on the bike when it left the roadway at County Road 24 and 150th Avenue Southeast.

The motorcycle driver, 40-year-old Gregory Bratsch of Becker is listed in serious but stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no other information available at this time.

Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App