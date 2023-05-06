Annandale Man Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Crash

Annandale Man Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Crash

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- An Annandale man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Highway 24 in Wright County Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 39-year-old Jedd Johannes was driving his motorcycle on Highway 24 around 6:45 p.m. Authorities say Johannes left the roadway at 91st Street and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The State Patrol says Johannes was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures

LOOK: Best places to live in America

Great places to live often have top schools, safe streets, parks, and a sense of community. Stacker compiled a list of the best, using data from Niche
Filed Under: Annandale, crash reports, injury crash, minnesota state patrol, motorcycle crash, wright county
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON