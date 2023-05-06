Annandale Man Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Crash

ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- An Annandale man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Highway 24 in Wright County Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 39-year-old Jedd Johannes was driving his motorcycle on Highway 24 around 6:45 p.m. Authorities say Johannes left the roadway at 91st Street and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The State Patrol says Johannes was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures