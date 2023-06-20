Two Hurt in Motorcycle Versus Deer Crash Northwest of Royalton

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man and a child were hurt when their motorcycle struck a deer in Morrison County Monday night.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a motorcycle accident around 8:20 p.m. in Swan River Township, northwest of Royalton. Authorities say the motorcycle was going south on Great River Road south of 95th Street when it hit a deer.

The driver, 54-year-old Christopher Forsberg Brown, and his 12-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital by a private party for treatment of minor injuries and released.

