Credit Card Skimmer Found at Becker Convenience Store

BECKER -- The Becker Police Department is issuing a public alert after a credit card skimming device was found at a local convenience store.

Officers were called to the Speedway store at 12950 Rolling Ridge Road after the skimming device was discovered on an in-store credit card machine last Thursday.

Police say they were able to determine the skimmer was put on the machine two days prior.

They are asking anyone who made a purchase at the store between January 28th and January 30th to monitor your card activity and report any fraudulent charges to your bank and to the Becker Police Department. Police say, however, there is no indication the device was able to capture information from purchases made via the chip reader.

