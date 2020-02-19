THE LATEST: Multiple Agencies Called in to Help Fight Becker Fire

BECKER -- Fire crews called in extra help Tuesday night to battle a fire at a metals recycling facility in Becker.

Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says numerous departments have been working to douse the blaze since early Tuesday.

Crews have worked nonstop throughout the night. Roughly 15 fire departments assisted last Tuesday night and 18 fire departments assisted early Wednesday morning. Four filling sites for fire trucks were used to support water needs.

Baloun says several agencies including the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, St. Cloud Hazardous Materials Team and Sherburne County Emergency Management were called in to take air samples of the surrounding areas due to a large amount of smoke. Other state resources have also been requested.

Residents are advised to limit their time outdoors, especially if you have respiratory issues.

No one was hurt in the blaze which broke out in a pile of crushed vehicles around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

