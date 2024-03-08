Becker Approves Archery Range RFP

BECKER (WJON News) - The City of Becker is moving forward on a plan to build an archery range on the east side of town.

The Becker City Council approved a Request for Proposal for a new archery range to be located Northeast of Becker on 150th Avenue Southeast, near the Becker School District’s new transportation center.

The range will be approximately 230 feet wide by 350 feet long, along with an adjoining driveway and parking lot. The shooting range will feature a covered building 171 feet long at ground level, another covered shooting range at about 8 feet above ground, and another elevated platform 12 feet above ground.

The suggested design of the Becker Archery Range. Photo: City of Becker The suggested design of the Becker Archery Range. Photo: City of Becker loading...

The suggested design of the first elevated shooting platform, about 8 feet above the ground. Photo: City of Becker The suggested design of the first elevated shooting platform, located about 8 feet above the ground. Photo: City of Becker loading...

The suggested design for the other elevated platform, located 12 feet above the ground. Photo: City of Becker. The suggested design for the other elevated platform, located 12 feet above the ground. Photo: City of Becker. loading...

The proposal focuses on three areas: site preparation, concrete work, and carpentry work. The RFP suggests construction will start in late spring 2024, with the range completed by September 1st, 2024.

Interested applicants can find a copy of the RFP by following this link.

Applications are due by March 26th.

