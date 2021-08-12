Bear Hunting On the Rise in Minnesota

Minnesota's bear population has been on the rise over the past few years. The DNR has indicated that the amount of those applicating for bear hunting is up to 24,600 people. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says we haven't seen that number in more than 2 decades according to the DNR. He says "Minnesota is a really good bear hunting state."

The baiting season for bears begins Friday August 13 with the hunting season set to begin on September 1st. Glen Schmitt says bear hunting is a lot of work which includes maintaining a bait station, and dealing hot and try conditions. Glen says the heaviest bear population in the state is in northern Minnesota. He says we only have black bears in the state. Glen says jelly, jelly donuts, and gummy bears or gummy worms are effective baits for bears. He says bears are rarely spotted in Central Minnesota. Glen says bears are drawn to wild raspberries and blueberries and can typically be seen in forest environments.

Mornings and evenings are the most effective times to hunt bears and bears tend to be more active when temperatures drop below the really warm 80 to 90 temps we have been having this summer.

The interest in fishing starts to wane this time of year with hunting season starting. Glen says some of the best fishing of the year can be done in the fall. He plans to continue to take advantage of late season fishing.

Learn more about Outdoor News here. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt you can below.