Beach Boys At The Ledge In Waite Park Wednesday: Six Things To Know

One of my all time favorite bands, the Beach Boys, is playing at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on Wednesday night. Here's what to look for at the show Wednesday!

Getty Images

#1 Only One "Original" Member Of The Band Is Currently Touring With The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys were founded in Hawthorne, California in 1961 by Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine. Jardine was in-and-out of the band in the early years, with David Marks filling in while Jardine was in college.

Sadly, Dennis Wilson drowned and passed away in 1983 at the age of 39 while Carl died of lung cancer in 1998 at the age of 51. Brian Wilson and Mike Love have famously been feuding since the beginning of time and do not often tour together.

Love has his band (which also includes Bruce Johnston, who took over touring duties for Brian Wilson in 1965) and tours under the Beach Boys name, while Wilson and Jardine tour separately under Wilson's name.

The group does, however, include actor/musician John Stamos. Stamos, of "Full House" fame, plays drums and sings the Dennis Wilson song "Forever," which he also performed on Full House.

(Apparently Stamos is not scheduled to be at this stop :/)

Getty Images

#2 More Fun, Fun, Fun Than Heroes And Villains

Love has stated his strong preference for the group's earlier material like "California Girls", "I Get Around" and "Don't Worry Baby" over their later, more experimental songs like "Heroes and Villains" and "Cabin-essence." The setlist the group has been playing so far on this tour includes five songs from Pet Sounds and only "Good Vibrations" from my personal favorite Beach Boys album, Smiley Smile.

Frazer Harrison

#3 Expect A Lot Of Songs!

Previous shows on this tour have boasted up to 40 songs! There is no opening act and the band is expected to take the stage promptly at 7 p.m. Reviewers of past shows on this tour said the show lasts about three hours including an intermission and an encore.

Mike Coppola

#4 The Beach Boys Are Still A Big Draw

According to Pollstar, the Beach Boys made an average of $130,850 per show in 2019, placing them 17th among all artists on Earth.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

#5 Get There Early To Check Out The Ledge

I wish I could give you some tips and tricks when it comes to The Ledge Amphitheater, but I haven't had a chance to check it out yet! So far the venue has hosted GREAT Theater's "Cinderella," and a pair of concerts.

Of note, folks are allowed to bring in one, one liter bottle of factory sealed water into the show. Small bags and purses are allowed but not larger ones.

Getty Images

#6 Kids Three And Younger Are Welcome To Sit On A Parent's Lap For Free

As long as they are accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket, kids can attend the Beach Boys show for free. They will have to sit on a parent's lap (which could make dancing difficult). What a great way to introduce kids to some family-friendly rock and roll!