Be A Part of Princeton’s City Wide Garage Sale June 10-12th

IT'S TIME TO GET REGISTERED

It's that time of year! Time to get rid of your old, and make someone else's old, your new! Garage Sale season is upon us, and if you live in the Princeton area and want to be a part of the city wide garage sale that will be taking place Thursday, June 10th, Friday, June 11th, and Saturday, June 12th, you will need to fill out a registration form and have it turned in by June 6th. You can fill out your form by clicking HERE now.

Photo by Angela Bailey on Unsplash

It is FREE to participate in the Princeton City Wide Garage Sale. The information that is gathered at registration will help promote you on social media like Facebook, websites and Google.

Photo by Duy Hoang on Unsplash

This years City Wide Garage Sale will be taking place during The Rum River Festival. The garage sale will begin each morning at 8 am and continue until 5 pm each evening.

Get our free mobile app

GET YOUR THINGS TOGETHER

This is a great time for you to do some spring cleaning. There are things in your garage, in your attic, in your closets and drawers that you KNOW you haven't used in years. Maybe you are trying to make room in your kitchen for more gadgets? Maybe you have three sets of china and only need one? Maybe you have a set of drums in the garage? Maybe you have your old flute from high school. It's time to get your things together and enjoy your friends and neighbors.