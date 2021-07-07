BCA Releases More Information on Officer Involved Shooting

OLIVIA -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirms a shotgun was found near the body of Ricardo Torres Junior after he was shot by an Olivia police officer early Sunday morning.

The BCA is conducting the investigation and says the officer involved was Aaron Clouse, an 11-year veteran of law enforcement.

Clouse said he shot Torres after he confronted him with a shotgun in an alley behind Dirk's Furniture in Olivia around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Torres was taken to Olivia Hospital, where the BCA says he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA says the Olivia Police Department does not use body cameras and there is no dash camera or other known video of the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.

The shooting happened in Representative Tim Miller's district. Miller was part of the working group that put together the public safety bill which disappointed many activists because of the lack of police reforms in it.

Miller says sometimes these types of incidents will happen no matter what legislation comes out of St. Paul.

Torres leaves behind a 9-month-old child, and there is reportedly going to be a candlelight vigil for him Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. in Olivia.

The BCA’s investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the Renville County Attorney’s Office for review. Clouse remains on standard administrative leave.

This story is courtesy of KWLM in Willmar.

