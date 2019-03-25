Basketball All Star Series Rosters Announced

The Minnesota Coaches Association Announced their All Star Series rosters for the upcoming All Star Series at St. Cloud State Friday night and Macalester Saturday afternoon. The roster includes Cathedral point guard Jackson Jangula, Kimball guard Drew Gustafson, Big Lake's Logan Nagorski and Princeton's Jon Stimmler and James Flicek.

Jangula averaged 20.5 points per game, Gustafson 20.7 points, Nagorski 20.4 points, Jon Stimmler 17.6 and James Flicek 13.9 points. Jangula and Gustafson will play college basketball together at Concordia-Moorhead starting next year.

The series consists of 4 teams competing in games at 7:00 and 8:30 p.m. Friday night at St. Cloud State and 1:30 and 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Macalester. Find the compete roster.