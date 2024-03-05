Barry Ross, 81, St. Cloud

August 6, 1942 – March 2, 2024

Celebration of Life for Barry Thomas Ross, age 81, St. Cloud, will be on Saturday, March 9, at 11 AM at First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be on Friday, March 8, from 4-6 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud. Ennichment at Assumption Cemetery. Barry Thomas Ross entered into eternal life with His Savior on March 2, from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Barry was born August 6, 1942, in Afton Township, MN to Orville and Marjorie Ross. He graduated from Stillwater High School in 1960, attended Macalester College, and served in the Navy as a destroyer in the Pacific from 1962-1966. He returned to Minnesota in 1966 to work at Juster’s in Minneapolis. Barry met Sandra Frisch, and they were married November 4th, 1967. Later that year, Barry moved to Herberger’s to work in the men’s department in Lacrosse WI. His strong work ethic along with a knack for remembering people propelled him up the ranks and he was tasked to open stores in Bismarck, ND, Mitchell, SD, and Billings MT.

In 1981 Barry was promoted to Director of Stores for Herberger’s and he moved his young family to St. Cloud, MN. In 1994 he was promoted to President until the sale of Herberger’s in 1997. Barry was active in prison ministry and Bible studies, was an avid golfer getting a hole-in-one in 2017, and enjoyed traveling with Sandy. Highlights of Barry’s retirement include coordinating the Billy Graham Amsterdam 2000 conference, bungee jumping off of the Kawarau River Bridge in New Zealand, and helping build a church in Kampala Uganda in 2007. Barry and Sandy also enjoyed winters in Arizona for several years.

Barry was a loving, husband, dad, grandpa, and friend. His gentle spirit, servant heart, love for Jesus, and zest for life were a gift to all who knew him. His playful spirit was a delight to his grandchildren, and his sweet sense of humor and twinkling blue eyes drew people in to make them feel special and loved. He was compelled by the love of Jesus to take a genuine interest in others and desired to help those in need. He joyfully befriended and mentored struggling adults over the years. Barry is greatly loved and will be sorely missed by those who knew him.

Barry is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, sons, Tim (Karla), Mike (Cheri), and Jeff (Beth) and grandchildren, Madeline, Joel, Caden, Carson, Cody, Avery, Sydney, Kyndell Mae, Ainsley Kate, Geneva Belle, Millie Jayne, and Emberly Paige.

Memorials preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, Terebinth Refuge, and First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud.