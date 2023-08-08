Barbara Rowan, 79, Long Prairie

June 11, 1944 - August 3, 2023

Memorial services will be 6PM Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Barb Rowan, 79 of Long Prairie who died Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Long Prairie Care Center. Fr. Mitchell Bechtold will officiate and burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on a later date. Visitation will be from 4-6PM Wednesday at the funeral home in Long Prairie.

Barb was born June 11, 1944 in Wadena to Theodore & Beatrice (O’Toole) Rohr. She married Art Rowan on August 26, 1967 in Bluffton. The couple moved to St. Cloud and then to Long Prairie. She worked as a bookkeeper for Holiday Village grocery and then as a teller at First National Bank (American Heritage Bank) until her retirement in 1993. Barb grew up on a farm near Bluffton which she loved. She had great memories of the farm and shared them many, many times with anyone who was willing to listen. She was an avid bowler and had a passion for the Minnesota Marching M’bassadors. She so loved her family; she was the middle of 5 children and her life was centered around family. Her great joy in her twilight years was her 3 grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Art of Long Prairie; children, Shawn (Brad) of Minneapolis; Karin (Jay) Warner of Lakeville; grandchildren, Kasey, Danielle, and JJ Warner; sisters, Pat Wlasiuk, Ginny (Dave) Steuart, Rosie Gerads; sister-in-law, Charlotte Rohr; brother-in-law, Bruce (Sharon) Rowan; nieces and nephews, Tim, Cindy, Mike, Jeff, Renee, Guy, Sara, Travis, Trenton, Chris, Brian, Aaron, Jake; and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jim, in-laws, Glen, John, Dennis, Colleen, niece and nephews, Jackie, Scott, Dean, Kelly, Darrin, Nathan, Phillip, and Seth.