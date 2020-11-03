Barbara Rollins, 79, Albany

July 4, 1941 – October 30, 2020

Services celebrating the life of Barbara Rollins, age 79 of Albany will be 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 5 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in Albany. Barbara died at her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, October 30. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. There will be a time for friends and family to gather between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Barbara was born July 4, 1941 in Cold Spring. Her mother, Berdella Robbins and her step-father, George Lister raised Barbara in the Cold Spring-Rockville area. In 1959, Barbara married Thomas Alvin Rollins, SR in St. Cloud. The couple lived in several places while Thomas was in the Military. in 1975, during a move to a new base, Thomas unexpectedly died. Barbara settled on Elk Lake, near Clear Lake, with her 3 children. She attended St. Cloud State University where she earned a degree in Social Work and Criminal Justice. After graduating, she was hired by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office where she held several roles, including jailer and patrol. In 2002, Barbara moved to Albany. Barbara loved garage sales and “getting a deal.” She also loved to travel , her flower gardens and going to the casino. She will be remembered for her oatmeal cookies and the grandchildren all knew, “don’t mess with grandma”

Barbara is survived by her children; Donna (Richard Guerre) Rollins, Baxter; Thomas (Carol) Rollins, Jr., Little Falls; Denise (Dennis) Scheid, Albany; 19 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother and six sisters.

She is preceded in death by her mother, step father, three sisters and two brothers.