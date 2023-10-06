Barbara Matteson-Becker, 66, St. Cloud

January 25, 1957 - October 3, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Barbara “Barb” Matteson-Becker, age 66, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the funeral home.

Barb was born on January 25, 1957 in Robbinsdale to Gerald and Shirley (Murphy) Matteson. She grew up in Brooklyn Center and graduated from Park Center Senior High School. Barb earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Biology and Health Education and a minor in Physical Education. She graduated cum laude from St. Cloud State University in 1981. She was united in marriage to Thomas “Tom” Becker on August 27, 1987 in St. Cloud. Barb has lived most of her life in the St. Cloud area and worked as a waitress at Perkins. She enjoyed fishing, playing games, tending to her vegetable garden, sewing, and Sudoku. Barb was always interested in genealogy and had a love for animals. She was such a fun, trusting, and honest person who was a friend to all. Barb was a wonderful wife and mother and will be missed by all who knew her.

Barb is survived by the love of her life, Tom of St. Cloud; son, Sean of St. Cloud; siblings, Wanda Matteson of Edina, Thomas (Ruth Ann) Matteson of Andover, Michael (Pam) Matteson of Cambridge, and Jim (Sarah Cherney) Matteson of Coon Rapids; many nieces and nephews; and cats, Snowball, Grunt, and Onyx. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jerri Ann Matteson; and great aunts, Myrtle, Glady, and Hazel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your local animal shelter or humane society.