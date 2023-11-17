Barbara Livermore, 65, St. Cloud

August 23, 1958 - November 10, 2023

Our beloved sister Barbara Livermore passed away on 11-10-2023 at the age of 65.

Her faith meant everything to her. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish. She will be remembered for her spunk, sense of humor and devotion to the rosary.

We would like to thank Steams St. Cloud ACT team for the many years of dedicated service to Barb. Sterling Park, St Cloud Hospital and Hospice for the care she received.

Barb is survived by her Mother Lois, Sisters- Linda (Dave), Nancy, Sally (Pete), Shelly (Roxann), Brothers- Charles (Helen), Michael (Becky) and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Charles and brother Terry, sister-in-laws Chris and Joy.

A private memorial Mass will be held by family and she will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery.