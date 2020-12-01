Barbara Lee (Olson) Johnson, 76, Foley

July 27, 1944 - November 23, 2020

After a year of failing health, Barbara Lee (Olson) Johnson, age 76 of Foley passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Her loving soul and kindness will be missed by all that she has touched during her time here. It is hard to lose someone so dear to us. Now we must ask our higher power to give us the strength to mourn the loss of a wife, sister, mother, cousin and friend in the healthiest way possible. Let us celebrate the joy she brought to us, share the stories we have to keep her memory alive and for that to be a bright shining light we can all look to for comfort.

Barb was born July 27, 1944 to Vernon and Beatrice (Stay) Olson, in Gilroy, California. Barb moved to Minnesota with her family when she was very young and grew up in the Glendorado area in Greenbush Township. She attended Princeton High School and after graduating she married Norman Johnson in 1962 and they lived on the Johnson family farm near Foley.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Beatrice (Beady) Olson. She is survived by her husband, Norman and sons: Keith (Steve Greenberg) and Kevin and brothers, Richard Olson and Jim (Anita) Olson, two granddaughters, Megan (Justen) Burger, Erin Johnson, and two great-grandsons, Brady and Quinn.

In lieu of flowers please find a way to help someone who is in need here right now.