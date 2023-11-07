Barbara Kay Tabatt, 56, Albany

October 3, 1967 - November 4, 2023

Barbara Kay Tabatt, age 56, passed away peacefully in her home in Albany, MN, surrounded by her loved ones, after a courageous, 6-year battle with cancer.

Barbara was born in Sauk Centre, MN to Donald and Bernice (Boogaard) Messer on October 3rd, 1967. She lived in St. Cloud for 15 years before moving to Albany in 1998. She married David Tabatt on May 4th, 2002, at St. Paul’s Church in Sauk Centre. Barb worked for Electrolux for 32 years as a Quality Auditor, retiring on July 15, 2019.

Barbara was a people person and was loved by everyone who knew her. She enjoyed camping with family and friends, riding 4-wheeler, gardening, singing karaoke with her family, playing cards and board games, hanging out with her pets Lucy and Mids, cooking and trying new recipes, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Barbara is survived by her husband, David Tabatt, and their son, Cody Tabatt; her parents, Donald and Bernice (Boogaard) Messer; Her siblings, Lori (Brian) Nilles, children Alex and Anja; Bonnie (Mike) Quistorff, children Brooke (Chaz) Bloom, child Wayne; Hanna (Dylan) Carlson, child Caden; Emma (Justin) George, child Lincoln; Andrew Quistorff; Lisa Messer and Jason McVinua; Lisa’s daughter, Britta Messer, and Ryan Magnan; Britta’s son, Isaac Messer.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8th at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany, MN.

Funeral services will take place at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN on Thursday, November 9th at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service. The interment will take place in the parish cemetery at a later date.