Barbara Jean Billig, 76, St. Cloud

September 20, 1946 - October 15, 2022

Barbara Jean Billig passed away peacefully the evening of Saturday, October 15, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

There will be a visitation starting at 6:00 pm with a short celebration of life service to follow at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 26th at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN.

Barb was born on September 20, 1946 to Leila and Carlton Tramm. Growing up in St. Paul, Bertha, Sauk Centre, and St. Cloud, Minnesota. She spent her educational career in St. Cloud graduating from St. Cloud State University in 1969 with a minor in Biology and a major in Elementary Education. Barb taught second grade in Becker, MN at Becker Elementary School, teaching there for 35 years, making a difference in the lives of many youth, as well as her colleagues.

Barb met her husband James Billig in college, and they married June 11, 1971. They raised their two daughters, Erin Elizabeth and Kathryn “Katy” Lynn.

Barb was a member of the International Order of Eastern Star with the local Granite Chapter #5 in St. Cloud, as well as a member of Job’s Daughters International with the local Bethel #11. As her daughters grew, they both joined Job’s Daughters in Bethel #11, with Barb becoming an adult member, staying active within the organization. Barb thoroughly enjoyed working with the Daughters of Bethel #11, helping to make a positive difference in the community.

Barb was in “the helping people business,” involving herself in reading and self-improvement activities for adults and youth alike. She always put the growth and livelihood of the people she encountered close to her heart, and she consistently embodied grace and generosity.

Barb will be dearly missed by family and friends, past students and faculty, and countless others who have had the opportunity to know her.