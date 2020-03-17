Barbara “Barb” R. Nelson, 75, Becker

September 21, 1944 - March 12, 2020

Memorial Services have been postponed for Barbara “Barb” R. Nelson, age 75, who passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta. This has been a difficult decision, but we want to honor and celebrate Barb’s Life at a time when all who wish to join us can do so with fewer risks due to the Covid- 19 virus. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Barbara Rene Shearer was born September 21, 1944 in Plainview, NE to Lawrence & Frances (Robeson) Shearer. She married Larry Nelson on September 28, 1963 at Parkers Prairie Baptist Church. Barb lived in Nebraska until 1956, moved to Parkers Prairie, then to Minneapolis, and resided in Becker for the past 25 years. She was a homemaker and also worked as a Bank Teller in Minneapolis, and as a bookkeeper for Catholic Elder Care. Barb was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering at the church. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society and served as an election judge. Barb enjoyed camping, traveling, cross country skiing, gardening, shopping, and family gatherings. She loved Christmas and always cooked a Swedish Christmas dinner and made sure everyone got a Christmas stocking. Traditions were very important. Barb was family orientated, supportive, smart, humorous, competitive, and feisty. She was a big Vikings fan and celebrated new family arrivals with a homemade baby blanket.

Survivors include her husband, Larry of Becker; daughters, Dana (Sidney) Meyers of Golden Valley and Monica (Thomas) Wesley of Andover; sister, Polly Ridout of Homer, AK; brother-in-law, Jack Endgahl of Alexandria; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Samuel (Kaitlin), Rachel (Wyatt), Keenan, Jenna, Natalie, and Abbey; great grandchildren, Marc and Lyla; and many nieces and nephews. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Marc; sister-in-law, Bernice Endgahl; brother-in-law, James Ridout; niece, Jean Endgahl; and nephew, James Ridout, Jr.