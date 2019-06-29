Banged Up Twins Drop Second Straight Game

The Minnesota Twins lost their second straight game in the series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Chicago pushed out to a 2-0 lead early in the first inning. Then the Twins answered back in the top of the second, tying the game 2-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, the White Sox extended their lead to 4-2 and by the end of the eighth, Minnesota trailed 6-2.

In the ninth inning, the Twins rallied but were only able to add two to their total. They fell 6-4.

Miguel Sano hit two home runs in the game and finished with four RBIs. It was Ehire Adrianza who added those two additional runs to the Twins’ scoreboard.

Jose Berrios threw five strikeouts but gave up nine hits in just over seven innings of work.

The Twins fall to 52-29. They hit the field for game two of the series on Saturday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.